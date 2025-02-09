Union Minister Gadkari Calls For Advisory to Combat Cyber Crime in Nagpur

Mumbai: Union minister Nitin Gadkari on Sunday appealed to Nagpur Police officials to explore if an advisory can be created to address cyber crime by engaging the information technology sector.

The Nagpur MP also lamented that cyber criminals bypass the current system to find new ways to deceive people.

"Global IT companies like Infosys, TCS, Tech Mahindra and HCL have offices here. You can create an advisory with the help of top people from the IT sector to put a check on cybercrime," Gadkari said while addressing an event in Nagpur.

He referred to the return of many skilled professionals from the US, saying, "Many people who worked in the US now return here. There is a need for stronger deterrence against frauds. If we can give fraudsters a harsh punishment, nobody will dare to commit such crime again".

Gadkari said young engineering students could be involved in fighting cybercrime. He also proposed enhancing the training of police personnel to effectively tackle online fraud cases.