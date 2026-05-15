Union Ministers and Leaders Cycle to Office to Support PM Modi’s Fuel Conservation Appeal | Video

New Delhi: In a visible push for sustainable mobility and fuel conservation, Union Minister of State for Housing and Urban Affairs Tokhan Sahu cycled approximately three kilometres from his residence to Sankalp Bhawan on Friday. The move comes in direct response to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s call to revive Covid-era practices such as work-from-home, virtual meetings, and reduced petrol and diesel consumption amid uncertain global conditions.

According to a PIB release, Sahu’s initiative aims to promote environmental responsibility and self-reliance. Speaking on the occasion, the Minister described the Prime Minister’s appeal as “timely and relevant,” stressing that conserving fuel is both an economic necessity and a collective national duty.

“Every litre of fuel saved contributes to the nation’s larger interest. At a time when the country is collectively working towards sustainability and self-reliance, citizens can make a meaningful contribution through small but conscious lifestyle changes,” Sahu said.

He highlighted that several Union Ministers and senior leaders have already reduced their official convoys by 50 per cent, following the example set by the Prime Minister himself.

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“Leadership through personal action sends a powerful message and inspires wider public participation,” he added.

Sahu urged citizens to actively join the movement by adopting public transport, electric buses, cycling, and carpooling wherever possible. He framed the effort in patriotic terms: “Every pedal towards conservation is a step towards national service, and every drop of fuel saved safeguards India’s future and pride.”

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Other Leaders Join the Cycle Drive

The gesture is resonating across political circles. Delhi BJP MP and Minister Parvesh Verma also travelled by bicycle to an NDMC office event, promoting the fuel-saving campaign.

In Andhra Pradesh, Water Resources Minister Dr. Nimmala Rama Naidu cycled nearly 10 km from the Vijayawada Camp Office to the CM Camp Office in Undavalli on “No Vehicle Day” to attend a programme distributing compensation and land pattas to Polavaram displaced persons.

In the national capital, BJP Minority Morcha President Jamal Siddiqui arrived at the BJP office on a bicycle on May 14, heeding the Prime Minister’s appeal. The same day, Uttar Pradesh Finance Minister Suresh Khanna cycled to his office and announced he would pedal to work at least one day every week.