'United and Strong India': Mohan Bhagwat Outlines RSS Mission at Centenary Celebrations

Nagpur: Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) Sarsanghchalak Mohan Bhagwat on Tuesday recalled the contributions of Sant Ravidas, Swami Shraddhanand and Swami Lakshmanananda Saraswati, highlighting their role in promoting spiritual devotion, social harmony and the protection of religious values.

"Remembering them is also appropriate because the work that the Sangh has been carrying out for the past 100 years is precisely aimed at awakening this self-awareness. On the foundation of that self-awareness, identity, and ethos, it strives to make India united and strong,” the RSS chief said.

Addressing the RSS centenary Vijayadashami utsav at Reshimbagh ground in Nagpur, Bhagwat said the organisation had spent the past 100 years working to awaken self-awareness and strengthen India's unity and identity.

“Over the past year, various programmes were organised to mark the centenary, and today, we have gathered here to celebrate Vijayadashami on the occasion of their conclusion. This year marks the 650th birth anniversary of the revered Sant Ravidas Ji Maharaj…At a time when India was suffering under oppressive foreign invaders and people practising their own faith were subjected to persecution, an atmosphere of fear prevailed across the country," he said.

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He recalled the contributions of Sant Ravidas on his 650th birth anniversary, saying he promoted faith, social harmony and spiritual devotion at a time when people faced persecution under foreign invaders.

“During this difficult period, Sant Ravidas Ji fearlessly propagated devotion to one’s faith, social harmony and spiritual devotion. Through the example of his own life, he inspired confidence and courage among the people of that era, encouraging them to remain steadfast in their values and preserve their dignity,” he added.

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Bhagwat also remembered Swami Shraddhanand and Swami Lakshmanananda Saraswati for their contributions and sacrifices.

“Similarly, it is appropriate today to remember two great personalities who sacrificed their lives to protect Swadharma. 100 years have been completed since the supreme sacrifice of Swami Shaddhanand Ji, a staunch ascetic of the Arya Samaj, an eminent educationist, leader of the Shuddhi movement, and a freedom fighter. Likewise, the birth centenary of Swami Lakshmanananda Saraswati Maharaj, who dedicated his life to serving our tribal brothers in Odisha,” the RSS chief said.

Referring to Panch Parivartan, Bhagwat said self-awareness and the adoption of Swadeshi were among its key aspects.

He also referred to the Preamble of the Constitution, which begins with the words “We, the people of India”.

"As our Prant Sanghchalak Ji mentioned in his introductory remarks regarding Panch Parivartan, one of its key aspects is practising self-awareness and adoption of Swadeshi. This self-awareness is reflected in the preamble of our Constitution, where we refer to ourselves as 'We, the people of India',” he said.

The RSS held its annual Vijayadashami celebrations at Reshimbagh ground as part of the concluding year of its centenary celebrations.

Former Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar and the Consul General of Israel in Mumbai, representing western India, were among the invited guests.

Sanjay Gupta, Editor-in-Chief of Dainik Jagran, was invited as the chief guest.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, Union Minister Nitin Gadkari, Maharashtra Revenue Minister Chandrashekhar Bawankule and senior RSS functionaries also attended the event.