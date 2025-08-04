‘Unjustified and Unreasonable’: India Strongly Reacts To Trump’s Tariffs Threat, Exposes Double Standards

New Delhi: India has strongly reacted to US President Donald Trump's decision to impose tariffs on the country for buying Russian oil. The Indian government has exposed the US and the European Union, accusing them of unfairly targeting India despite their own massive trade with Russia. India has also exposed Trump's hypocrisy, which has led to growing trade tensions between Washington and several other countries and key partners, including Canada, China, Mexico, Brazil and Japan.

According to the official spokesperson of India's Ministry of External Affairs, the US and EU have been criticising India's imports of Russian oil while simultaneously engaging in substantial trade with Russia. In 2024, the European Union had a bilateral trade of Euro 67.5 billion in goods with Russia, more than India's total trade with Russia. The European imports of liquefied natural gas (LNG) also reached a record 16.5 million tonnes in 2024.

The spokesperson pointed out the double standards of the West, noting that Europe-Russia trade includes not just energy but also fertilisers, mining products, chemicals, iron and steel, and machinery and transport equipment. Meanwhile, the US continues to import uranium hexafluoride for its nuclear industry, palladium for its electric vehicle industry, fertilisers, and chemicals from Russia.

The spokesperson pointed out the double standards of the West, noting that Europe-Russia trade includes not just energy but also fertilisers, mining products, chemicals, iron and steel, and machinery and transport equipment. Meanwhile, the US continues to import uranium hexafluoride for its nuclear industry, palladium for its electric vehicle industry, fertilisers, and chemicals from Russia. Such glaring hypocrisy of the US and the EU has not gone unnoticed by India, which is determined to defend its national interests.

India's Necessity-Driven Imports

The Indian government official made it crystal clear that India's imports of Russian oil are driven by necessity, which is to ensure predictable and affordable energy costs for Indian consumers. The spokesperson asserted that such imports are compelled by the global market situation, unlike the West's trade with Russia, which is not driven by vital national compulsion. India's energy security strategy is centred around diversifying its oil supplies, and Russian crude has become an essential component of this strategy.

The official added that in light of these facts, the targeting of India by the US and EU is unjustified and unreasonable. Since, like any other country, including the US and the EU, India will take all necessary measures to safeguard its national interests and economic security. The Indian government has made it clear that it will prioritise national interests in finalising any trade agreement. Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal has stated that the government is assessing the impact of the tariffs and engaging with exporters to mitigate any adverse effects.

India Prepared To Tackle Tariff Implications

The US has announced it to impose a 25% tariff on goods imported from India, along with penalties for buying Russian energy and arms. The move by the Trump administration has raised concerns about the impact on India-US trade relations and the global economy. India's crude oil imports crossed 5 million barrels per day in March 2025, with around 30% imported from Russia. The country has also been increasing imports from other countries, including Angola, Brazil, and West African nations.

The Indian government has taken a cautious approach, refraining from direct retaliation while exploring ways to mitigate the risks of US tariffs. The government is expected to unveil a full-fledged response plan in the coming months, depending on the decisions of the US government. "We have to cross the bridge when we come to it," Finance Secretary Tuhin Kanta Pandey said, emphasising the need for a measured approach.