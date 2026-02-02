'Unparliamentary, Undemocratic': Mamata Meets Chief Election Commissioner Over SIR, Holds 'Black Shawl' Protest In Delhi

New Delhi: West Bengal Chief Minister, Mamata Banerjee, met the Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar in New Delhi on Monday (February 2), wearing black shawls as a sign of protest over the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in the poll-bound state.

"This was totally unparliamentary and undemocratic. More than 150 people have died over the SIR procedure, given the way it was conducted in Bengal. I have 50 people with me who have been wrongfully declared dead, to remove them from the electoral rolls," she said as she brought the SIR battle to the national capital. She further alleged that minorities have been targeted arbitrarily by the SIR exercise in Bengal.

"What was the need of conducting SIR in poll-bound states? And even if it had to be done, why was only West Bengal targeted while the BJP-led Assam could be left out of it?" she questioned. Notably, both West Bengal and Assam are set to have assembly elections in 2026.

“I have never seen an Election Commission like this, one that is so arrogant,” she said after meeting the Election Commission officials.

Earlier today, Banerjee criticised the deployment of heavy security personnel outside Delhi's Banga Bhawan, an official guest house of the West Bengal government in the national capital. Families affected by SIR have reportedly been staying at the guesthouse. She accused the Delhi Police of failing to protect citizens. She had previously filed a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) before the Supreme Court against the ongoing SIR of the electoral rolls in the state.

The West Bengal CM had reportedly reached the national capital on Sunday, with Trinamool MPs Abhishek Banerjee and Kalyan Banerjee.