Published 16:26 IST, September 19th 2024
'Unwarranted': India After US Summons Ajit Doval Over Alleged Plot to Kill Khalistani Terrorist
The Ministry of External Affairs firmly dismissed allegations made by designated terrorist Gurpatwant Singh Pannun.
- India News
- 1 min read
Reported by: Digital Desk
The Ministry of External Affairs firmly dismissed allegations made by designated terrorist Gurpatwant Singh Pannun. | Image: X
- Listen to this article
- 1 min read
Advertisement
16:26 IST, September 19th 2024