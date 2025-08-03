UP: 11 Killed After Vehicle Carrying Pilgrims To Prithvinath Temple Plunges Into Gonda Canal; CM Yogi Announces Compensation

Gonda, Uttar Pradesh: At least eleven people were killed after a vehicle carrying pilgrims fell into a canal in the Gonda district of Uttar Pradesh on Sunday. The incident occurred under the Itia Thok Police Station, officials said.

"Eleven people died after their vehicle fell into a canal under Itia Thok Police Station limits in Gonda. The vehicle had 15 passengers onboard and they were going to Prithvinath Temple to offer prayers," an official told ANI.

Giving more details, SP Gonda, Vineet Jaiswal said, "Upon receiving information, local villagers and Police initiated a rescue operation. Four people, including the driver, were rescued alive. 11 bodies have been retrieved by the Police. The four people who are alive have been sent to CHC. Panchayatnama and postmortem of the bodies will be done for which it has been sent to District Hospital. CMO has directed all official to reach the spot and carry out rescue and relief operations and proper medical treatment to the injured. A compensation has also been announced."

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has taken cognisance of the incident and expressed condolences to the bereaved families, as per a CMO statement. He has directed the officials to reach the spot and speed up the relief operations. He has also directed for the proper medical treatment of the injured.

In a post on X, the chief minister has announced a compensation of Rs 5 Lakhs each for the next of kin of deceased.

"The loss of life in the unfortunate accident in the district of Gonda is extremely tragic and heart-wrenching. My condolences are with the grief-stricken families. Instructions have been given to provide financial assistance of ₹05-05 lakh to the kin of those who lost their lives in this accident, and to the district administration officials to immediately take the injured to the hospital for their proper treatment," he said in his post.

"I pray to Lord Shri Ram that the departed souls attain salvation, the bereaved families find the strength to bear this immense sorrow, and the injured recover swiftly," his post added.

He concluded the post stating, "Om Shanti!"