UP-Bihar Border Villages on Alert Following Nepal Floods; Waterlogged Roads Disrupt Connectivity

Kushinagar: Following the flood tragedy in Nepal, an atmosphere of fear prevailed in the Uttar Pradesh-Bihar border in Kushinagar district. However, as floodwaters did not enter overnight, villagers breathed a sigh of relief in the morning.

However, due to heavy rainwater accumulation along the routes connecting Shivpur, Basantpur, and Marchahwa villages in Kushinagar district and Bihar, small streams and drains overflowed, spilling water across the roads. Villagers were seen wading through the waterlogged roads, holding their footwear in their hands.

Furthermore, due to the high water levels, the movement of small vehicles was completely halted, forcing villagers to rely on tractor-trolleys for commuting.

Local administrations in nearby areas have issued warnings via loudspeakers asking residents to move their belongings and livestock to higher ground amid reports of water release from Nepal.

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Detailing the situation on the ground, Guddu Sahani, a resident of Basantpur, said that while floodwaters have not entered homes yet, the low causeway has created severe travel hurdles.

"We received information that the water has been released from Nepal. So far, I haven't heard anything directly from the administration about what they are saying. Moreover, no official has visited our village yet... As for any danger... floodwaters haven't arrived yet up to this point. The water that has accumulated here was because the causeway and road were constructed a bit too low. If the water level rises just a little more, boats will start operating. Then we will have to pay Rs 20, Rs 30, Rs 40, or Rs 50 per trip just to commute back and forth," Sahani said.

Durgawati Devi, another resident from Basantpur, pointed out the practical difficulties faced by villagers following the administration's alert.

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"Some were saying that we should flee to higher ground along with our cattle and livestock. But if our house is in this waterlogged area, where else will we stay? We have to stay here in the water. We are still here. The administration made announcements yesterday. We heard it over the loudspeakers. We live in Basantpur. They didn't come to Kushinagar side, but they were announcing in Sohagibarwa, so we heard it from there. Right now, the water level is stable; the fresh floodwater hasn't reached this side yet," she said.

Shobhawati, a resident of Marchahwa, stated that villagers remained awake throughout the night keeping watch over water levels.

"The water level remains the same as earlier; it is stagnant. People stayed up all night till midnight waiting and keeping watch, but the floodwaters didn't come. Announcements were made from the Basahi side over loudspeakers, and the people of our village heard it. We don't have proper roads to easily escape; some are fleeing toward Basahi, while others are rushing in different directions," she said.

A sudden flash flood in Nepal and a glacial lake outburst flood (GLOF) near the Nepal-China border have triggered heightened flood preparedness across Bihar and Uttar Pradesh, with the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) deploying 20 teams in the two states and authorities closely monitoring the likely downstream movement of floodwaters through the Gandak River.

The NDRF has placed its teams on high alert amid the possibility that the flood wave generated in Nepal could travel downstream through the Gandak River and affect vulnerable districts in Bihar and Uttar Pradesh.

According to the NDRF, a sudden rise in the water level of the Trishuli river at Furke Khola in Nepal, around 160 kilometres from the Indian border, has been reported amid suspected GLOF activity near the Nepal-China border. The Central Water Commission has advised authorities in Bihar and Uttar Pradesh near the India-Nepal border to remain alert and maintain close monitoring of the Gandak River.

Nine NDRF teams have been deployed in Bihar and another 11 in Uttar Pradesh for flood warning and response operations.

At least 157 people have been killed, and nearly 400 remain missing after devastating flash floods struck Nepal's Bhotekoshi River on Wednesday, with foreign nationals and security personnel among those unaccounted for, The Kathmandu Post reported.

The mid-morning flash flood wreaked havoc across three districts, sweeping away people, homes, vehicles and critical infrastructure in one of Nepal's deadliest disasters in recent years.

According to reports, citing the Nepalese police post on X, at least 157 people have died in the devastating flash floods.