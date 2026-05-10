UP Cabinet Expansion Likely Today; BJP Eyes Social Balance Ahead Of 2027 Polls

New Delhi: The Uttar Pradesh government led by Yogi Adityanath is likely to undergo a cabinet expansion on Saturday, with several new faces expected to be inducted into the ministry as the BJP sharpens its social and regional strategy ahead of the 2027 Assembly elections.

According to reports, the swearing-in ceremony is expected to take place at the Raj Bhavan in Lucknow, where two Cabinet ministers and three to four Ministers of State may take oath.

Party sources indicate that the expansion will focus heavily on caste and regional representation, with Dalit, OBC and non-Yadav backward communities likely to get greater representation in the Yogi Adityanath government. The BJP is also looking to strengthen its organisational and political balance in western UP, Purvanchal and central regions of the state ahead of the crucial electoral battle in 2027.

Among the names doing the rounds for possible induction are senior BJP leader Bhupendra Chaudhary and rebel-turned-BJP MLA Manoj Pandey. Sources say the party leadership has held multiple rounds of discussions over the final list of ministers.

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At present, the Uttar Pradesh Council of Ministers has 54 members, leaving six vacancies in the 60-member ministry. The expansion is being viewed as an attempt by the BJP to plug political gaps, reward loyalists and send a strong social messaging ahead of upcoming elections.

Earlier on Saturday, Akhilesh Yadav took a swipe at Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath amid speculation over a cabinet expansion in the state.

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"Has the chit from Delhi arrived yet? Heard that the cabinet expansion is happening in UP, or rather, let's say there's 'katav-jhatav' (erosion) in the Chief Minister's power. They should at least ask those who already have a place in the cabinet," Yadav said.

The Samajwadi Party leader also hinted at an internal rift within the BJP leadership in Uttar Pradesh and made a veiled remark about Deputy Chief Ministers Keshav Prasad Maurya and Brajesh Pathak.

"By the way, this question is also stirring around: Will the 'next-door' pair get up to any mischief, or will they just keep peeking from the 'next-door' or merely make reels?" he said.

Speculation over the cabinet reshuffle intensified after Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath met Governor Anandiben Patel at Lok Bhavan in Lucknow on Saturday. At present, the Uttar Pradesh cabinet has 21 ministers, including the Chief Minister and the two Deputy Chief Ministers.