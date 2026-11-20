New Delhi: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's mother, Savitri Devi, passed away at the age of 91 in Uttarakhand's Pauri district on Thursday, November 20, after a prolonged illness.

Her death was reported from Uttarakhand, where she had been residing. She had been unwell for some time, according to reports.

Savitri Devi died at her ancestral home in Panchur village, located in Pauri Garhwal district. Her death was confirmed by her son Mahendra, who said she had been experiencing breathing difficulties before passing away at around 11.50 am on Friday.

She had been suffering from age-related health complications. According to reports, she was 91 at the time of her death.

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The news of her demise comes years after Yogi Adityanath had visited his ancestral village in Uttarakhand to meet his mother and other family members. The Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister had also visited her at AIIMS Rishikesh in June 2024 when she was undergoing treatment for age-related ailments.

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami said on Thursday while expressing grief over her demise.

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In a post on X, Dhami described her passing as “deeply saddening and heart-wrenching” and said that a mother’s affection, blessings and love are among the most precious assets in one’s life.

“The news of the passing of Smt. Savitri Devi ji, the revered mother of the Honourable Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh, Shri Yogi Adityanath ji, is deeply saddening and heart-wrenching. A mother’s affection, blessings, and love are the most precious assets in one’s life,” he wrote.

He said her demise was an irreparable loss for the family and prayed to Baba Kedar to grant a place at His divine feet to the departed soul.

“Her departure is an irreparable loss for the family,” he further wrote.

Meanwhile, Union Minister of State for Finance and BJP UP Chief, Pankaj Chaudhary also expressed grief.

"Very sad news has been received. And certainly, that is why we... since the program had already started, we did not do the informal welcoming that usually takes place. We also held a brief condolence, and all of us are currently trying to reach their place," he said.