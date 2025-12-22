‘Give Me Money Or…’: Online Friend Accused of Sexual Harassment, Blackmail; Bengaluru Woman Attempts Suicide

Bengaluru police have registered a case highlighting the dangers of online friendships after a woman allegedly attempted suicide due to harassment and sexual threats. The complaint details how an online ‘friend’ allegedly used financial help as leverage to harass and blackmail a woman, pushing her into severe mental distress.

LinkedIn Contact Turned Abusive

According to the police complaint, the victim came into contact with a person named Paritosh Yadav through the LinkedIn App. The woman said that he initially spoke politely and told her that since she was educated and had completed her degree, he would help her get a job. He also asked whether she needed a bank loan.

However, she alleged that he soon began speaking in inappropriate ways. When this behaviour continued, she avoided him for some time and clearly told him that she was married, had a family, and did not want any contact with him.

About six to seven months later, the woman’s daughter was seriously injured in a gas cylinder explosion. During this difficult time, Paritosh Yadav allegedly started calling her again, repeatedly contacting her from different phone numbers.

The woman said that she informed him that her daughter was in a serious condition, that they were at Victoria Hospital, and that her daughter was bedridden. She alleged that he did not believe her, came near Victoria Hospital himself, gave her Rs 30,000 in cash for her child’s medical treatment, asked her to take care of the child, and then left.

Police stated that after a few days, the accused allegedly began demanding the money back and told her, “Give me my money, otherwise come to my bedroom, come to my apartment.”

The woman alleged that he started sending her filthy and obscene messages, nude photos, and obscene videos regularly. She further claimed that he threatened to upload her mobile number on porn websites, circulate it publicly, write it in public toilets, share it in public places, and circulate it among people involved in prostitution if she refused to cooperate.

The complaint further mentioned how the accused allegedly used the Rs 30,000 loan as a mode to pressure the woman.

The harassment reportedly caused the woman severe mental distress. After the matter came to her husband’s knowledge, differences arose between the couple. The woman alleged that her husband assaulted her severely, and due to the actions of Paritosh Yadav, her family life was completely destroyed.

She later left her home, stayed at her friends’ place, and said that she has not returned home since.

Victim Attempts Suicide

Unable to bear the harassment, the woman attempted suicide about 15 days ago. At that time, her friends intervened, told her not to be afraid, and advised her to file a complaint.

She said they first went to Peenya Police Station and lodged a complaint. However, she alleged that even after this, the harassment continued. She also stated that Paritosh Yadav does not know Kannada at all and that a complaint was also filed at a city police station, but no action was taken.

As per the victim, Paritosh Yadav is 49 years old and he is already married and has a child. She further claimed that not just her, but several other women have been sexually harassed by him in a similar manner. According to her statement, the accused also told her, “If you don’t come, send young girls to me. I will settle your life, give you jewellery, give you money, take care of you and your daughter, and look after your children.”