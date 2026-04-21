UP CM Yogi Holds 'Jan Aakrosh Mahila Padyatra' After Women's Reservation Bill Fails To Pass In Lok Sabha

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday held 'Jan Aakrosh Mahila Padyatra' after the Constitution (131st Amendment) Bill failed to pass in the Lok Sabha during the Special Session. The Chief Minister's foot march is being held in protest against the non-passage of the Women's Reservation Bill, as Opposition parties in the Lok Sabha voted against the Bill on April 17.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is organising a 'Jan Akrosh Rally' (Public Outrage Rally), which will be attended by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, BJP State President Pankaj Chaudhary, both Deputy Chief Ministers, and a large number of women. The rally proceeded from the Chief Minister's Residence to the Legislative Assembly. A large number of women joined the foot march. Women ministers from the state government also participated in the march. Through the foot march, the Chief Minister raised questions directed at the opposition.

Furthermore, a heavy police force was deployed at various points along the route of the foot march. Speaking to ANI here, Uttar Pradesh minister Ashish Patel said that the opposition set an undeclared agenda against women that women of the country should not get their rights.

"When this (Nari Shakti Vandan Act) Act was implemented in 2023 and all parties came together to carry out its implementation, there was no controversy of any kind, but when the time came to bring this bill to the ground level, the opposition parties worked to obstruct it. This is their undeclared agenda against women that the women of the country should not get their rights... We supported the Nari Shakti Vandan Act in 2023 and even in the future, regarding the amendments to this Act, through which the interests of women can be protected, we will carry out that work..." Patel added.

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Deputy CM Brajesh Pathak said, "Women are coming out of their homes in large numbers to express their dissatisfaction. The way the opposition has blocked the Women's Reservation Bill is deeply saddening. Women are deeply angry about this. The Samajwadi Party and Congress will surely pay the price for this in the upcoming elections..."

Reacting to UP CM Yogi Adityanath's 'Jan Aakrosh Mahila Padyatra', Mayor Sushma Kharkwal said that the Prime Minister gives women their share, the opposition is opposing even that. "For centuries, women have been demanding their share, and if the Prime Minister gives us our share, the opposition is opposing even that... In the country, the responsibility lies with both the ruling party and the opposition, and both should move forward for the interest of the country... The opposition's intention is wrong..." she added.

On April 17, Opposition parties in the Lok Sabha voted against the Constitution Amendment Bill.

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During the three-day Special Session from April 16 to April 18, multiple leaders, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah, discussed the bill. Multiple Opposition leaders, including Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav, AIMIM chief Owaisi, and Congress leader KC Venugopal, also participated in the discussion.

The 131st Constitution Amendment Bill to implement women's reservation failed to pass in the Lok Sabha as the INDIA bloc refused to vote in favour of the delimitation process. The Lok Sabha took up the Constitution (One Hundred and Thirty-first Amendment) Bill, the Delimitation Bill, and the Union Territories Laws (Amendment) Bill together for passing. In the division that took place on the Constitution Amendment Bill following the debate on the three bills, 298 members voted in favour and 230 against.

With the Constitution Amendment Bill defeated, the government later said it did not want to pursue the two other linked bills since they were interrelated.