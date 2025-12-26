Will Schools, Colleges and Government Offices Be Closed on 27 December in Uttar Pradesh? | Image: X

New Delhi: Uttar Pradesh will observe a public holiday on Saturday, December 27, on the occasion of Guru Gobind Singh Jayanti. All schools, colleges, and government offices across the state will remain closed.

According to official orders, the holiday has been declared in line with executive instructions issued by the Department of General Administration.

The Principal Secretary, Secretariat Administration, Manish Chauhan, announced that all government, along with educational institutions, will remain shut, and officials have been directed to ensure strict compliance with the order.

Alongside, as December 27 falls on a Saturday, residents of Uttar Pradesh will benefit from two consecutive days of holiday.

Date and Timings:

This year Guru Gobind Singh Jayanti falls on 27 December, and the celebrations typically begin with prayers and rituals at the break of dawn. Devotees throng to Gurudwaras to participate in the festivities that continue throughout the day.

History & Significance:

Guru Gobind Singh, born in Patna, Bihar, on December 22, 1666, according to the Julian calendar, played a pivotal role in shaping Sikh history. His father, Guru Tegh Bahadur, was beheaded by Mughal Emperor Aurangzeb for refusing to convert to Islam. Raised by his mother, Mata Gujri, Guru Gobind Singh was declared the tenth guru at the young age of nine in 1676, on the auspicious day of Baisakhi.

In response to the challenging times, Guru Gobind Singh founded the Khalsa Panth in order to instill discipline and unity among the Sikh community. This marked a turning point in Sikhism, emphasising courage, equality, and spirituality.

Significance:

Guru Gobind Singh Jayanti is not just a commemoration of his birth but a day to reflect on his teachings. Devotees gather at Gurudwaras to listen to the tales of his bravery and absorb the spiritual wisdom imparted by the Guru. The festival is an opportunity for Sikhs to reaffirm their commitment to the principles of justice, righteousness, and compassion.

On this day, people revisit the historic Takhat Shri Harimander Ji Patna Sahib, Guru Gobind Singh's birthplace, and pay homage to the great leader. The festivities also include langars (community meals), kirtans (spiritual hymns), and processions that add to the festive atmosphere.

Guru Gobind Singh Quotes: