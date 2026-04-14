UP Govt Panel Increases Interim Wages After Noida Phase 2 Workers' Protest; Sit-In Continues

Noida: The high-level committee constituted by Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has increased the interim minimum wages by about 21 per cent for workers in Gautam Buddha Nagar and Ghaziabad, following massive protests in Noida Phase 2 on Monday. The workers have continued their sit-in protest on Tuesday morning.

According to Noida DM's office, for unskilled workers in Gautam Buddha Nagar and Ghaziabad, the interim wages have been increased from Rs 11,313 to Rs 13,690 monthly; Rs 12,445 to Rs 15,059 for semi-skilled workers and from Rs 13,940 to Rs 16,868 for skilled workers. Interim rates are effective from April 1.

In districts with municipal corporations, the monthly wages for unskilled workers have been increased to Rs 13,006, for semi-skilled workers to Rs 14,306 and for skilled workers to Rs 16,025.

In other districts, the wages have been increased to Rs 12,356, Rs 13,591 and Rs 15,224 for unskilled, semi-skilled and skilled workers, respectively, according to the DM's office.

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However, the workers from Hosiery Complex in Noida Phase 2 continued a sit-in protest while demanding increased wages. Police personnel are also present at the spot to control the situation after the protests turned violent on Monday.

Meanwhile, Noida DM has refuted the claim that the minimum wages for workers in Uttar Pradesh were set at Rs 20,000 per month as “fabricated and false news being circulated on several social media platforms.”

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According to an official statement, the Centre is in the process of establishing a national minimum "floor wage" under the new Labour Codes. This initiative aims to ensure a uniform baseline minimum wage for workers across the country, ensuring fair and reasonable remuneration for workers in all states. The state government is also holding extensive consultations with all stakeholders, including employer organisations and labour unions. The suggestions and objections received are being carefully examined to ensure a balanced and pragmatic decision.

As per the release, currently, the industry is facing global and economic challenges. The prices of raw materials for industries have increased, and exports have declined. Furthermore, the problems and demands raised by workers are relevant, important, and worth considering. In such a situation, it is crucial to reach a decision by adopting a harmonious and balanced approach between both parties--industry and workers. In this context, provisions related to wages and salaries, including the minimum wage provisions under the new Wage Code, have been made with the aim of protecting the interests of workers.