Kannauj: : A school in Kannauj, Uttar Pradesh, transformed a classroom into a swimming pool so that children could escape the oppressive heat. The temperature there was as high as 40 degrees Celsius. The action was done in response to a heatwave that shattered records for temperatures, forcing many children to stay at home. Several students from a primary school in the Mahsaunapur village can be seen playing in the classroom's artificial swimming pool, which resembled a two-foot water tank, in the videos posted on X (previously Twitter).

In UP's Kannauj, a classroom at a government primary school was turned into a swimming pool for students. As per school authorities, this was done to maintain attendance of students who were missing on school due to crop harvest and heat wave. pic.twitter.com/qhYVyGehOl — Piyush Rai (@Benarasiyaa)

Netizens React

An X user going by the handle ‘Benarasiyaa’ uploaded the video. "In UP's Kannauj, a classroom at a government primary school was turned into a swimming pool for students. As per school authorities, this was done to maintain attendance of students who were missing on school due to crop harvest and heat wave," the video's caption says. The video received a ton of views, comments, and likes after it was shared. One user said, “Leave aside everything, kids are happy & enjoying. Purest form of fun & happiness, only kids can have. ”

Heatwave In India

Major parts of India have been suffering from intense heatwaves, with Monday's high reaching 45 degrees Celsius. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) announced on Monday that extremely hot weather is predicted for the south peninsula region for the next five days and for east India until May 1. In addition, the weather service issued a red color warning, stating that during the next two to three days, intense heat might scorch portions of Andhra Pradesh, Bihar, West Bengal, and Odisha. There is currently an orange color alert in effect for a portion of Sikkim, Karnataka, and Telangana.

Individuals in regions where a red alert has been issued are advised to exercise extreme caution as they may become ill from heat exhaustion or heatstroke. People who labor hard or are exposed to the sun for extended periods of time are more likely to get heat illness in orange-colored warning regions.