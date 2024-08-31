sb.scorecardresearch
  • UP Govt to Introduce Electric Boats in Ayodhya, Varanasi to Boost Religious Tourism

Published 22:54 IST, August 31st 2024

UP Govt to Introduce Electric Boats in Ayodhya, Varanasi to Boost Religious Tourism

The UP government is set to expand electricity-based adventure water activities and boat ride facilities in Ayodhya and Varanasi to boost religious tourism

varanasi ganga river
UP govt to launch electric boats in Ayodhya, Varanasi to boost religious tourism | Image: Shutterstock/ Representative
22:54 IST, August 31st 2024