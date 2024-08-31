Published 22:54 IST, August 31st 2024
UP Govt to Introduce Electric Boats in Ayodhya, Varanasi to Boost Religious Tourism
The UP government is set to expand electricity-based adventure water activities and boat ride facilities in Ayodhya and Varanasi to boost religious tourism
Reported by: Digital Desk
UP govt to launch electric boats in Ayodhya, Varanasi to boost religious tourism | Image: Shutterstock/ Representative
