Published 06:53 IST, September 1st 2024
UP Horror: 13-Year-Old Girl Pregnant After Being Raped by School Peon in Farrukhabad
A 13-year-old became pregnant after being raped by school peon in UP's Farrukhabad; it was because of her pregnancy that her family came to know about the crime
- India News
- 2 min read
Reported by: Digital Desk
Teen pregnant after being raped in Farrukhabad | Image: Shutterstock/ Representative
