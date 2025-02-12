Published 12:58 IST, February 12th 2025
UP Horror: Stray Dogs Eat Dead Newborn’s Head, Hospital Claims Family Discarded Body
The hospital administration has accused the newborn's family for discarding the body in a plastic bag.
Lalitpur: A shocking image of stray dogs eating a newborn baby’s head at Uttar Pradesh's Lalitpur Medical College has emerged. The incident occurred on Tuesday, with dogs seen tearing apart the baby’s remains.
According to reports, by the time people arrived to chase the dogs away, they had already eaten the baby’s head. The hospital administration has accused the newborn’s family of discarding the body in a plastic bag.
Reports state that the child was born at the District Women’s Hospital at Lalitpur Medical College on Sunday and was underweight. He suffered from congenital defects and was shifted to the Special Newborn Care Unit (SNCU) for treatment.
Chief Medical Officer Meenakshi Singh stated that the newborn’s head was not fully developed, and he also lacked a spine. The baby weighed 1.3 kg at birth.
The infant died in the evening, after which the body was handed over to the family. Singh said the hospital has a record of the newborn’s aunt providing a thumb impression as proof of receiving the body.
The hospital administration was informed about the dog attack on Tuesday.
Following an investigation, the child's headless body was found on the ground. The hospital administration alleged that the family had "thrown" the body in a plastic bag. “The child had the hospital tag attached, which is how we identified him,” Dr. Singh said.
The body was removed hours before the police were informed.
The principal of Lalitpur Medical College, D. Nath, has formed a committee of four doctors and ordered a complete investigation report on the incident within 24 hours.
