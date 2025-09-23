UP Police Bust Racket Fraudulently Collecting Donations for Gaza Aid; 3 Held

Lucknow: The Uttar Pradesh Anti-Terrorist Squad (UP ATS) has busted a racket that was fraudulently collecting donations worth crores of rupees in the name of aid to Gaza war victims, said the police.



In this case, the ATS arrested three accused, Mohammad Ayan, Zaid Notiyar, and Abu Sufian, from Bhiwandi, Maharashtra.



ADG Law and Order, Amitabh Yash, stated that the ATS received information that some individuals were running a crowdfunding campaign on social media platforms like Instagram and WhatsApp in the name of helping children and women affected by the Gaza war.



Donations were being solicited from the public through emotional videos and messages. However, the huge amount of money collected did not reach the war victims; instead, the accused embezzled it through their own UPI.



Following an investigation, the ATS filed a case against the three accused, Mohammad Ayan, Zaid Notiyar, and Abu Sufian, at the ATS police station in Lucknow. All three were arrested in Bhiwandi, Maharashtra, on September 20. After obtaining transit remand from the court, the accused will be brought to Lucknow for further investigation.



