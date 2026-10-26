UP Police Forms 3-Member SIT To Probe Accident Involving Rahul Gandhi’s Convoy

Lucknow: The Uttar Pradesh Police on Monday constituted a three-member Special Investigation Team (SIT) to carry out a comprehensive probe into the accident involving vehicles trailing the convoy of the Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, during his visit to Sultanpur district, officials said.

The SIT was formed on the directions of the Director General of Police (DGP), Uttar Pradesh, taking into account the seriousness and sensitivity of the incident. According to an official release issued by the UP Police Headquarters, the SIT will be headed by Inspector General of Police (IGP), Lucknow Range, Kiran S.

The panel includes Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP), Sultanpur, Brij Narayan Singh, and Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Traffic, Sultanpur, Ram Krishna Chaturvedi, as members. The probe team has been tasked with investigating the exact causes, circumstances, and any potential security or traffic management lapses that may have contributed to the mishap.

According to the terms of reference outlined in the release, the SIT will conduct a detailed inquiry into the causes and circumstances leading to the accident. It will examine whether there were any lapses or negligence in security, escort, or traffic arrangements. The SIT will also formulate recommendations to prevent the recurrence of such incidents in the future.

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The SIT has been directed to thoroughly examine all aspects of the incident and submit a detailed report to the state police headquarters at the earliest. Earlier, the Special MP/MLA court in Sultanpur, Uttar Pradesh, dismissed the 2018 defamation case against Rahul Gandhi on Monday.

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