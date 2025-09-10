UP Police on High Alert in Border Districts, Issues Helpline Numbers for Stranded Indian Citizens in Nepal

Lucknow: Amid the ongoing unrest in Nepal, the Uttar Pradesh government has directed the police administration to remain on high alert in the border districts of the state at all times. The state government has also issued helpline numbers to help the stranded Indian citizens.



Acting on the instructions of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Director General of Police (DGP) Rajiv Krishan has ordered the police to remain on high alert 24 hours a day.



To further strengthen the security in the border districts of Uttar Pradesh, an additional police force has been deployed. Patrolling and surveillance have been intensified to ensure a swift response in case of emergencies.



Meanwhile, a special control room has been set up at Police Headquarters in Lucknow to help the stranded Indian nationals in Nepal. Three helpline numbers, including one WhatsApp number, will be operational 24x7 - (0522-2390257, 0522-2724010, 9454401674).



The social media unit of the police has been instructed to continuously monitor sensitive information and posts related to Nepal and take immediate action if necessary.



Meanwhile, Nepalese President Ram Chandra Paudel on Tuesday called on protesting citizens to pursue a peaceful resolution to the ongoing 'Gen Z' movement through dialogue, The Himalayan Times reported.



President Paudel emphasised that with Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli's resignation already accepted, the nation must focus on resolving the crisis without further bloodshed or destruction, The Himalayan Times reported, citing an official statement from the President.



"I urge all sides to remain calm, prevent further harm to the nation, and come to the table for talks. In a democracy, the demands raised by citizens can be addressed through dialogue and negotiation," he said.



The appeal comes after days of violent demonstrations that left at least 19 people dead and hundreds injured when security forces opened fire on protesters outside the Federal Parliament. Demonstrators later stormed key government institutions, including the parliament building and the Office of the President at Shital Niwas.