UP River Horror: Crocodile Pulls Boy Into Water, Uncle Unable to Save Him

A 12-year-old boy lost his life after a crocodile seized him and dragged him into the Ghaghra River in Uttar Pradesh's Bahraich district, as his uncle looked on, unable to intervene in time, police said.

The boy, identified as Sunil Singh, a resident of Tikuri village under the Bondi police station area, had gone to the family's agricultural field near the Ghaghra River on Tuesday along with his uncle, Udayraj Singh. The two had gone there for farm-related work.

At some point during their time at the field, the boy stepped away to the riverbank to relieve himself. It was there that a crocodile, lying concealed near the water's edge, launched a sudden attack and seized him.

A Desperate but Futile Rescue Attempt

On hearing the boy's screams, Udayraj Singh rushed to the spot and tried to pull his nephew free from the reptile's grip. Despite his efforts, the crocodile proved too powerful, dragging the child into the river before vanishing beneath the surface. According to local accounts, the crocodile continued to thrash the boy in the water even as more villagers arrived at the scene after hearing what had happened.

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Search and Recovery

Word of the attack spread quickly, drawing residents to the riverbank as police and officials from the Bahraich Forest Division launched a search operation. Personnel used nets in an attempt to locate the boy, though early attempts did not succeed.

The child's body was eventually recovered later that evening, bringing the search to a somber end. Police confirmed the recovery and said further details of the incident were being documented.

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