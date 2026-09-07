UP: Several Rescued as House Gutted in Fire in Kanpur

Kanpur: Several people trapped inside a house were rescued after a fire broke out at a residence near Swaroop Nagar Gastro-Liver Ratan Hospital in Kanpur, Uttar Pradesh, early Monday morning, the fire department said.

The incident was reported to the Mini Control Room at around 4:47 am, following which teams from Colonelganj and Latouche Road fire stations were rushed to the spot under the direction of the Chief Fire Officer (CFO), Kanpur Nagar. The CFO also reached the site.

As the fire intensified, additional fire tenders from Mirpur and Fazalganj fire stations were deployed. The entire house was engulfed in flames, with several people and two dogs trapped inside.

Firefighters immediately launched rescue and firefighting operations. As entry through the front was not possible due to the flames and toxic smoke, ladders were used to rescue three people from the second floor and shift them to a hospital.

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The remaining trapped people and the two dogs were moved to an adjacent rooftop and brought to safety. Residents of neighbouring flats were also evacuated as a precaution.

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