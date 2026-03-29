UP Shocker: Man Beheads Ice-Cream Seller, Takes His Head Home To Burn It

Barabanki: A 50-year-old man has been arrested for beheading an ice-cream seller, carrying his severed head home and then attempted to burn it in Barabanki, Uttar Pradesh, on Saturday. The incident took place in Parsawal village.

The murder took place during a verbal spat between the ice-cream seller, identified as 21-year-old Bablu, and the accused, named Shankar Yadav. The altercation is said to have ensued after Yadav objected to Bablu selling ice-cream in the area.

During the violent altercation, Yadav attacked Bablu with a sickle and slit his head and beheaded him in front of the public. Thereafter, Yadav picked up the severed head and carried it to his home. Later, police went to the murderer's house and found the accused cooking a meal while the severed head lay near him.

Police immediately arrested the accused, seized the murder weapon and recovered the severed head from his home.

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The victim's body has been sent for post-mortem. A case has been registered and further investigation into the matter is underway.

In a separate incident, two men were arrested earlier this week for allegedly beheading a 38-year-old Delhi-based woman in Bulandshahr's Narsena area, Uttar Pradesh. The men, one of whom was the woman's lover, had allegedly also dumped the her body in a forested area.

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