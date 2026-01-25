UP Shocker: NEET Aspirant, 24, Chops Off Foot To Get MBBS Admission Under Disability Quota

Jaunpur: Reports of a 24-year-old man allegedly chopping off his left foot in Uttar Pradesh's Jaunpur, in an attempt to qualify for medical admission under the disability quota has recently surfaced. The man, identified as Suraj Bhaskar, was a resident of Khalilpur. The incident has garnered massive attention on social media, with people reacting to the reports and commenting on the collective frenzy to secure seats under competitive examinations, such as NEET, in the country.

According to sources, he initially claimed that he was attacked by a group of men, which led to his foot being severed in the assault. Based on his complaint, the police registered a case on charges of attempted murder to find the assailants. However, inconsistencies in Bhaskar’s statements during the course of interrogation raised suspicion, prompting a more in-depth investigation. The police then reportedly discovered that the man had fallen victim to no assault, and had amputated his foot to secure a seat under the quota reserved for differently-abled people. Bhaskar had earlier completed a D-Pharma course and had been preparing for the NEET examination.

Internet reacts

“When a system makes a student feel this is his only option, the system is broken. This is why people question the reservation framework; it is pushing young lives to extreme choices,” one user wrote on social media platform X while posting the bizarre incident. While another X-user's statement said, “This is not just a crime or a lie—it is a reflection of a system where extreme ambition, intense competition, and moral collapse intersect.”

Several other users have also commented on the gravity of the incident, reflecting similar concerns regarding the condition of reservation-based admissions in India.

Advertisement

Police confirmation followed

Senior Police officer Goldi Gupta confirmed that the police recovered the man's personal diary during the investigation, which contained entries referring to his intention to secure admission for an MBBS course by 2026, sources said. Details related to personal plans, including marriage, were also found among the diary entries.

As a part of the probe, police also questioned Bhaskar’s alleged girlfriend, who reportedly told investigators that he was under severe pressure to secure a medical seat and was determined to pursue admission through the Persons with Disabilities (PwD) quota. It was also revealed that Bhaskar had visited Banaras Hindu University (BHU) in October last year in an attempt to obtain disability-related documentation but was unsuccessful, which possibly led to frustration.

Advertisement

According to officials, Bhaskar allegedly amputated part of his foot using a machine at an under-construction site and used anaesthesia to endure the pain. A search of the area led to the recovery of syringes, which police suspect to have contained anaesthetic agents.

A thorough analysis of call records and location data showed no evidence of anyone approaching Bhaskar on the night of the alleged assault, police said, completely ruling out the possibility of an attack.