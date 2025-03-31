UP Shocker: Woman Threatens To Kill Husband Like Meerut Murder, Assault Video Goes Viral

New Delhi: Days after the gruesome Meerut murder case, a woman from Uttar Pradesh's Gonda has allegedly threatened to kill her husband in the same manner as Muskan Rastogi killed her spouse, Saurabh Rajput.

The disturbing incident showed the woman threatening to chop up her husband’s body parts and store them in a drum, and has since gone viral on social media.

On March 29, the accused, identified as May, allegedly threatened to kill Kushwaha’s mother, and when he intervened, she and Neeraj attacked both him and his mother.

Quoting Kushwaha’s complaint, police reported Maya saying, “if you say too much, I will get you chopped and packed in a drum like the Meerut massacre."

This incident occurred last week, and both parties filed complaints. In the complaint, Dharmendra Kushwaha, a Junior Engineer (JE) from Jhansi, now employed with Jal Nigam in Gonda, has accused his wife, Maya Maurya, and her alleged partner, Neeraj Maurya, of attacking him and issuing death threats.

He stated that he had a love marriage with Maya, originally from Basti district, in 2016. He further revealed that after their daughter was born, he purchased three vehicles in Maya’s name and continued to cover the payments. In 2022, Kushwaha said he acquired a plot of land under Maya’s name and entrusted its house construction to her relative, Neeraj Maurya.

According to him, Maya grew close to Neeraj during this period, and their bond intensified following the death of Neeraj’s wife amid the COVID-19 outbreak. He alleged that on July 7, 2024, he caught Maya and Neeraj in a compromising position, and when he objected, they assaulted him, after which Maya left the home.

He claimed that on August 25, 2024, Maya returned with Neeraj, broke the lock to enter the house by force, and fled with 15 grams of gold chain and cash. Kushwaha filed a formal complaint about this incident on September 1, 2024.

In response, Maya accused her husband of fabricating claims, asserting that Kushwaha has been tormenting her and coerced her into four abortions. In her own complaint, Maya stated that Kushwaha physically assaulted her in July 2024, prompting her to report him at the women’s police station. She alleged that he subsequently initiated divorce proceedings and expelled her from their home.

SHO Vivek Trivedi of Kotwali Police Station said on Sunday that ongoing legal disputes between the couple are already under judicial review.