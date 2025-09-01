UP to Replace Colonial Era Society Registration Act With New Law to Enhance Transparency: CM Yogi

Lucknow: Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has stressed the urgent need to replace the colonial-era Society Registration Act, 1860, with a modern and practical law in Uttar Pradesh. He said that the new Society Registration Act will introduce contemporary provisions to strengthen registration, renewal, property management, and financial transparency of registered institutions.

According to a release, the Chief Minister, while chairing a meeting in the presence of Finance Minister Suresh Khanna on Monday, stated that the existing Act lacks clarity on crucial issues, including transparency, accountability, the cancellation of inactive or suspicious institutions, property protection, and the speedy resolution of disputes related to membership, management, and elections. Current rules on audits, financial discipline, and preventing fund misuse were also described as inadequate.

"The law must safeguard transparency, accountability, and the interests of its members," CM Yogi said. He insisted that whether it is a trust or a society, a strong mechanism must prevent the arbitrary sale of institutional properties for vested interests. Terming the appointment of administrators in disputes "inappropriate," he underlined that management committees should regulate institutions independently, with minimum interference from government or local administration.

Highlighting that more than eight lakh institutions are registered in Uttar Pradesh across education, healthcare, social harmony, rural development, industry, and sports, the Chief Minister said it is essential to streamline systems governing their operations. The new Act, he added, will have strict provisions for dissolving inactive or dubious institutions, protecting their properties, and ensuring time-bound dispute resolution.