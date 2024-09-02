sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ AP Dhillon | Muck in Mollywood | #JusticeforAbhaya | IC 814 | Paralympics 2024 | Manipur Drone Attack |
  • Home /
  • India News /
  • UP Urges Centre to Set Up Panel to Tackle Air Pollution in Indo-Gangetic Plains

Published 23:15 IST, September 2nd 2024

UP Urges Centre to Set Up Panel to Tackle Air Pollution in Indo-Gangetic Plains

The Uttar Pradesh government's draft clean air action plan for the period up to 2035 also emphasises adopting the airshed approach to combat air pollution.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
Set up panel to tackle air pollution in Indo-Gangetic plains: UP to Centre
Set up panel to tackle air pollution in Indo-Gangetic plains: UP to Centre | Image: PTI
  • Listen to this article
  • 3 min read
Advertisement

23:15 IST, September 2nd 2024