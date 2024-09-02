Published 23:15 IST, September 2nd 2024
UP Urges Centre to Set Up Panel to Tackle Air Pollution in Indo-Gangetic Plains
The Uttar Pradesh government's draft clean air action plan for the period up to 2035 also emphasises adopting the airshed approach to combat air pollution.
Reported by: Press Trust Of India
