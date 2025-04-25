UP Woman Claims Face-Off with Terrorists Disguised as Mule Drivers in Pahalgam Before Attack | Image: X

Ekta Tiwari, a resident of Jaunpur, Uttar Pradesh, has made some serious claims regarding the recent terror attack in Pahalgam. According to her, just moments before the incident, she encountered individuals who, she believes, were terrorists disguised as mule operators.

She stated that one of them was overheard saying, “Plan failed.” Ekta claims she saw these individuals shortly before the attack took place.

She also reported a disturbing encounter involving her family. The situation began when a boy in their group was seen wearing a Rudraksha mala. The mule operators allegedly became aggressive, pushing Ekta and dragging her brother towards the riverbed, where they assaulted him.

In a recent update, a Special Investigation Team (SIT) has been set up to lead the probe, under the leadership of the Additional Superintendent of Police, Anantnag. The SIT was formed after FIR No. 25/2025 was registered at the Pahalgam Police Station.