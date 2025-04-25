sb.scorecardresearch
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ Sundar Pichai | Indian Markets | United Nations | Neeraj Chopra | Pahalgam Terror Attack | IPL |
Advertisement
  • News /
  • India News /
  • UP Woman Claims Face-Off with Terrorists Disguised as Mule Drivers in Pahalgam Before Attack

Updated April 25th 2025, 15:01 IST

UP Woman Claims Face-Off with Terrorists Disguised as Mule Drivers in Pahalgam Before Attack

UP resident Ekta Tiwari claims suspected terrorists posed as mule drivers, assaulted her family before the Pahalgam attack.

Reported by: Animesh Bhardwaj
Follow: Google News Icon
UP Woman Claims Face-Off with Terrorists Disguised as Mule Drivers in Pahalgam Before Attack
UP Woman Claims Face-Off with Terrorists Disguised as Mule Drivers in Pahalgam Before Attack | Image: X

Ekta Tiwari, a resident of Jaunpur, Uttar Pradesh, has made some serious claims regarding the recent terror attack in Pahalgam. According to her, just moments before the incident, she encountered individuals who, she believes, were terrorists disguised as mule operators. 

She stated that one of them was overheard saying, “Plan failed.” Ekta claims she saw these individuals shortly before the attack took place. 

She also reported a disturbing encounter involving her family. The situation began when a boy in their group was seen wearing a Rudraksha mala. The mule operators allegedly became aggressive, pushing Ekta and dragging her brother towards the riverbed, where they assaulted him. 

In a recent update, a Special Investigation Team (SIT) has been set up to lead the probe, under the leadership of the Additional Superintendent of Police, Anantnag. The SIT was formed after FIR No. 25/2025 was registered at the Pahalgam Police Station.  

So far, over 200 people, including local pony drivers who were in the Baisaran meadow at the time of the attack, are being questioned. 

ALSO READ: Pahalgam Terror Attack: SIT Formed, NIA Steps In as Tensions Escalate Along LoC; 200 Locals Under Scanner

Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.

 

Published April 25th 2025, 15:01 IST