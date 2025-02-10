UP Woman Strangulates Daughters Then Tries To Kill Self

The incident took place in Bahadurpur Khurd village in Naugawan Sadat area, officials said. | Image: Pixabay/Representative

New Delhi: In a shocking incident, a 30-year-old woman reportedly strangulated her two daughters and later attempted to commit suicide by slitting her throat. According to police she had some domestic dispute with her husband.

“Around 12:30 pm on Monday we received information that Anushka and Kittu were strangulated by their mother in their house,” said Superintendent of Police Amit Kumar Anand.

The incident took place in Bahadurpur Khurd village in Naugawan Sadat area, officials said.

Sonia (30), the mother of the two children then attempted to commit suicide by slitting her throat, he said.

The officer said that the two bodies have been sent for post-mortem and Sonia has been admitted to a hospital.

Sonia had some dispute with her husband Kopan and he went to Gurugram on Monday, the SP said.

He said that the matter is being investigated.