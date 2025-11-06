Updated 6 November 2025 at 16:15 IST
‘Upholding Highest Moral Standards’: Assam Chief Information Commissioner Quits After Brother Arrested In Zubeen Garg Death Case
Assam Chief Information Commissioner Bhaskarjyoti Mahanta said he has stepped down after his office received an RTI application, seeking information on financial assistance by various departments of the state government to individuals and organisations, including his brother Shyamkanu Mahanta.
Chief Information Commissioner of Assam Bhaskarjyoti Mahanta sent his resignation to Raj Bhawan on Thursday. Bhaskarjyoti Mahanta, also a former DGP of Assam, is the elder brother of Shyamkanu Mahanta, the organiser of Northeast Festival in Singapore, now an undertrial accused in the Zubeen Garg murder probe.
Mahanta has cited that he has stepped down as an RTI has been received by his office seeking information on financial assistance by various departments of the State government to individuals and organisations, including his brother Shyamkanu Mahanta.
Speaking to Republic Media Network, Bhaskarjyoti Mahanta said, “I was ready to step down from day one. Many people suggested that not to, but I was determined that if any RTI application is filed seeking information involving my brother Shyamkanu Mahanta, I would step down immediately. Only yesterday we received one such application and while appreciating my integrity, the individual appealed me to maintain such levels of professionalism.”
He further added that he has resigned to uphold the highest moral standards and democratic values.
In the letter sent to the principal secretary to the Governor of Assam, a copy of which has been accessed by Republic Media Network, Bhaskarjyoti Mahanta has mentioned the same.
Shyamkanu Mahanta, on the other hand, is now in judicial custody as he is being investigated for his alleged involvement in the suspicious death of music icon and the King of Humming Zubeen Garg.
Zubeen Garg passed away under mysterious circumstances in Singapore on September 19, while swimming in the sea, while he was there to attend the Northeast Festival organised under the aegis of the Indian High Commission in Singapore by Shyamkanu Mahanta. The singers death has raised a massive uproar in Assam, with many alleging that the death happened because of negligence on part of the organiser Shyamkanu Mahanta and Zubeen Garg’s manager Siddharth Sharma.
