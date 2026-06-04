UPSC Introduces Face Authentication in Civil Services Prelims to Curb Impersonation

New Delhi: In a significant step towards strengthening the fairness and transparency of India's most prestigious competitive examinations, the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) successfully deployed face authentication technology during the Civil Services and Indian Forest Service Preliminary Examination 2026.The initiative, aimed at eliminating impersonation and other forms of malpractice, ensures that the candidate who uploads their photograph during the application process is the same individual who appears at the examination centre with their admit card. According to the Commission, the technology performed effectively across examination venues nationwide.

Under the new protocol, invigilators conducted live, real-time face authentication using mobile-phone-based verification systems. This seamless process allowed for instant matching of the candidate’s live appearance against the registered photo, providing an additional layer of security without causing significant delays at entry points.

A statement issued by the UPSC highlighted the success of the measure: “The face-authentication protocol ensures that the candidate whose photo was uploaded at the time of filling the application form is the same as the candidate who appears with the admit card to write the exam. The system enabled live, real-time authentication of candidates at examination venues through mobile-phone-based verification by invigilators, ensuring seamless identification and eliminating the possibility of impersonation and malpractice.”

The Civil Services Examination, which serves as the gateway to the Indian Administrative Service (IAS), Indian Police Service (IPS), and other central services, along with the Indian Forest Service, attracts hundreds of thousands of aspirants every year. Instances of impersonation and proxy candidates have long been a concern in high-stakes examinations, prompting the Commission to adopt advanced biometric solutions.

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