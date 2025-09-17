Urban Company IPO: Here’s What GMP Signals Ahead of Listing

Urban Company Ltd, the online home services marketplace, will debut on the Indian stock market today after its highly subscribed initial public offering (IPO). The company’s equity shares will be listed on both the BSE and NSE.



“Trading Members of the Exchange are hereby informed that effective from Wednesday, September 17, 2025, the equity shares of Urban Company Limited shall be listed and admitted to dealings on the Exchange in the list of ‘B’ Group of Securities,” the BSE said in a notice.



The stock will be available for trading from 10:00 AM under the Special Pre-open Session (SPOS), the exchange added.



Urban Company IPO GMP Today

Ahead of its listing, Urban Company shares are commanding a strong grey market premium (GMP). According to market tracker websites, the last recorded GMP stands at Rs 51 as of 7:59 AM today.



With the IPO price band set at Rs 98–103 per share, the estimated listing price works out to around Rs 154 per share, indicating potential listing gains of nearly 49.5% for investors.



Urban Company IPO Details & Subscription

The ₹1,900 crore IPO consisted of a fresh issue of 4.58 crore equity shares worth ₹472 crore and an offer-for-sale (OFS) of 13.86 crore shares amounting to ₹1,428 crore.

The issue, open from September 10 to September 12, saw a stellar subscription of 103.63 times overall, according to NSE data. Retail investors subscribed 39.25 times, Non-Institutional Investors (NIIs) 74.04 times, and Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) led the rally with 140.20 times subscription.

Kotak Mahindra Capital Co. Ltd. acted as the book-running lead manager for the IPO, while MUFG Intime India Pvt. Ltd. was the registrar.



