'US Imperial Ambitions': Left Parties Urge Indian Govt Not To Join US ‘Board of Peace’

New Delhi: The Left parties in India have jointly appealed to the Indian government to reject the United States-offered position on the proposed 'Board of Peace,' stating that it does not respect Palestinian rights. The parties said in a joint statement that India should stay away from such proposals and oppose attempts to bypass existing international institutions.

“This Board proposed by US President Donald Trump, deliberately circumvents the United Nations and seeks to create a new international structure controlled by the US. The US attempt to override existing international institutions must be firmly opposed. The Indian government should stay away from such proposals and stand resolutely in defence of Palestine and other countries of the Global South that are threatened by US imperial ambitions,” the statement read.

Joint Statement form the Left Parties

The Left parties' stance is consistent with its anti-US positions it has usually taken in the past. The Indian government has mostly stood in support for Palestine's cause and the two-state solution, despite its close ties with Israel.

What Is The Board of Peace

The 'Board of Peace' is part of phase two of the fragile ceasefire agreement with Hamas to end the Israel-Gaza conflict. However, the initiative now seems to have a broader goal in mediating conflicts around the world.

The Trump administration recently sent invites to several world leaders to join the ‘Board of Peace’, which Trump envisages would oversee "governance capacity-building, regional relations, reconstruction, investment attraction, large-scale funding, and capital mobilisation" in the region.

According to a statement from the White House, the Executive Board members of the 'Board of Peace' will oversee portfolios critical to Gaza's stabilisation, including governance capacity-building, regional relations, reconstruction, investment attraction, large-scale funding, and capital mobilisation.

Prime Minister Modi has also been invited by Trump to serve on the Gaza Peace Board.

It has also come to light that countries that commit USD 1 billion may secure permanent seats on the board. Those that do not pay, can join the Board for a three-year term.

Will It Replace The UN?

Donald Trump came down heavily on the United Nations, saying that the multilateral institution's lack of competence has led to the establishment of "Board of Peace" for lasting peace in Gaza.

"We just created the Board of Peace, which I think is going to be amazing. I wish the United Nations could do more. I wish we didn't need a Board of Peace. With all the wars they settled, the United Nations never helped me in one war," Trump said in while addressing the press.

When asked by reporters if he envisions the Board of Peace to replace the United Nations, Trump said that the latter "haven't been very helpful." However, he believed in the organisation's potential.