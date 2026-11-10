US Mercenary Matthew VanDyke Alleges Russian Plot Behind India Arrest, Vows to Reveal Details of Tihar Jail Abuse

New Delhi: US mercenary Matthew VanDyke, who was arrested by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) along with six Ukrainian nationals in March, has alleged that his imprisonment in India was linked to Russia's ongoing war against Ukraine. He has also threatened to reveal what he described as shocking details about his arrest and alleged mistreatment inside Delhi's Tihar Jail.

VanDyke, who was released on default bail in September, made the allegations in a social media post on Monday night, claiming that India had imprisoned him and several Ukrainians for more than six months as part of Russia's war against Ukraine.

"India threw me and several Ukrainians in prison for over six months. This was part of Russia's war against Ukraine," he wrote, adding that he would reveal "shocking details" about the case over the coming months through social media posts and media interviews.

His remarks come amid fresh allegations about his treatment during his nearly six-month detention at Tihar Jail. According to report, VanDyke had sent a handwritten affidavit to the US Embassy in India in the last week of August, detailing alleged physical assaults inside the prison and warning that he would approach the media and courts if he was unhappy with the NIA chargesheet.

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VanDyke Alleges Physical Assaults Inside Tihar Jail

In the affidavit, VanDyke claimed that he was repeatedly assaulted inside Tihar Jail, including being punched in the chest and arm. He alleged that the attacks left visible marks on his body and that he was also threatened with a beating using a police baton.

He further claimed that he was denied medical attention for nearly 24 hours despite requesting immediate treatment following one of the alleged assaults in the last week of August.

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According to reports, VanDyke said he initially sought medical assistance around an hour after the alleged incident and repeated his request the following morning. However, he claimed that a doctor attended to him only around 6 pm the next day.

"It was clear that the prison did not want to send a doctor and was trying to cover up the attack," he alleged in the affidavit.

VanDyke also claimed that he had written to the prison superintendent about the alleged assaults. A copy of the letter was reportedly provided to the US Embassy.

In his communication to American officials, VanDyke asked them to make his allegations clear to Indian authorities. He warned that if he was unhappy with the contents of the chargesheet being prepared by the NIA, he would approach the media and courts with details of what he described as custodial torture.

The US Embassy declined to comment on the specific communication, citing its policy of not discussing private communications or engagements with government ministries.

Why Was Matthew VanDyke Arrested In India?

The NIA arrested VanDyke on March 13, along with six Ukrainian nationals, over allegations that they had crossed into Myanmar to provide weapons-handling and drone-warfare training to ethnic armed groups.

According to the agency's allegations, the group entered India on tourist visas in December 2025, travelled to Mizoram without the necessary permits and subsequently crossed into Myanmar.

The agency had also investigated their alleged links to a wider conspiracy involving ethnic armed groups operating in India and Myanmar, including allegations concerning drone warfare, drone operations, assembly and jamming technology.

The NIA initially registered the case under provisions of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA). However, in its chargesheet filed on September 8, the agency invoked Sections 21 and 23 of the Immigration and Foreigners Act, 2025, without invoking UAPA provisions against the seven accused. The agency informed the court that further investigation into the alleged offences under UAPA was continuing.

VanDyke Granted Bail, Allowed To Travel To US

VanDyke secured default bail on September 18 after the NIA failed to file a chargesheet invoking the relevant UAPA offences within the prescribed period. He was released from Tihar Jail on September 24.

On October 23, the Rouse Avenue court allowed VanDyke and the six Ukrainian nationals to travel to their respective countries until their next court hearing. VanDyke has said that he will return to India for the next hearing scheduled for February 24, 2027.

In his recent social media exchanges, he also rejected suggestions that the US government had pressured India to secure his release. He denied allegations that the Indian government had accused him of smuggling weapons into the country.