Updated 13 July 2026 at 15:26 IST 'Global Odyssey' Or Spy Games? US National Arrested While Attempting To Enter Nepal Illegally The individual, identified as 36-year-old Jordan Brown, a California resident, claims to be a former member of the US Navy and Special Forces. He was intercepted by the Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) and local police while attempting to cross into Nepal without any valid travel documents.