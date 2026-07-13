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  • 'Global Odyssey' Or Spy Games? US National Arrested While Attempting To Enter Nepal Illegally

'Global Odyssey' Or Spy Games? US National Arrested While Attempting To Enter Nepal Illegally

The individual, identified as 36-year-old Jordan Brown, a California resident, claims to be a former member of the US Navy and Special Forces. He was intercepted by the Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) and local police while attempting to cross into Nepal without any valid travel documents.

Namya Kapur
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'Global Odyssey' Or Spy Games? US National Arrested While Attempting To Enter Nepal Illegally
'Global Odyssey' Or Spy Games? US National Arrested While Attempting To Enter Nepal Illegally | Image: Republic

Maharajagunj: Intelligence and border security agencies have been plunged into a high-stakes investigation following the dramatic arrest of a US national at the Sonauli international border crossing between India and Nepal.

The individual, identified as 36-year-old Jordan Brown, a California resident, claims to be a former member of the US Navy and Special Forces. 

He was intercepted by the Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) and local police while attempting to cross into Nepal without any valid travel documents.

According to border officials, when security personnel stopped Brown near the border for a routine check, he allegedly attempted to flee, prompting a brief chase. 

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A viral video circulating on social media also depicts local villagers assisting security forces in cornering and apprehending the American national.

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Published By:
 Namya Kapur
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