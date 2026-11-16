US Seeks 24-Year Jail Term For Nikhil Gupta In Pannun Assassination Plot, Defence Wants 12 Years

New Delhi: The US government has sought a prison sentence of 293 months, or just over 24 years, for Indian national Nikhil Gupta over his alleged involvement in a plot to assassinate Khalistani separatist leader Gurpatwant Singh Pannun on American soil in 2023. Gupta's defence lawyers, however, have urged a federal court in New York to impose a significantly shorter sentence of 144 months, or 12 years.

The sentencing arguments come ahead of Gupta's appearance before the US District Court for the Southern District of New York on November 20. In a sentencing memorandum filed on November 13, US prosecutors sought a sentence at the higher end of the applicable federal sentencing guidelines, describing Gupta's alleged role in the conspiracy as "brutal" and "brazen".

The prosecution argued that a substantial prison term was necessary to reflect the seriousness of the alleged conspiracy and deter attempts to target American citizens on US soil.

Gupta pleaded guilty in February 2026 to three charges: murder-for-hire, conspiracy to commit murder-for-hire and conspiracy to commit money laundering. The charges relate to an alleged conspiracy to kill Pannun, a dual US-Canadian citizen who advocates for a separate Sikh state in India.

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According to US prosecutors, Gupta allegedly worked with Vikash Yadav, identified by US authorities as an Indian government official, to arrange Pannun's assassination in New York in 2023. Investigators alleged that Gupta approached a person he believed to be associated with criminal networks to arrange the killing. However, the person was an undercover US Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) operative.

Why Defence Wants 12-Year Sentence

Gupta's lawyers have sought a 12-year prison term, arguing that he has accepted responsibility for his actions, pleaded guilty and has no previous criminal record. They have also backed the US Probation Department's recommendation of 144 months in prison.

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In a letter addressed to US District Judge Victor Marrero, Gupta expressed regret over his actions and said he wished he could return to 2023 and undo his mistakes. He also referred to his struggles with alcoholism and described his mental state during the period.

The defence has further argued that Gupta acted under pressure from Yadav, whom he believed was associated with the Indian government. According to the lawyers, Gupta was approached by men claiming to be from the Gujarat Police, who visited his residence in India and left their names with his son.

The defence claimed Yadav subsequently offered to resolve what Gupta believed was a criminal case against him, assuring him that the matter was settled. It argued that Gupta felt unable to refuse Yadav's request because he believed the official had influence over the alleged case.

US Prosecutors Reject Defence's Arguments

US prosecutors have strongly opposed the defence's plea for leniency, arguing that Gupta played a crucial role in a foreign-backed conspiracy to kill an American citizen on US soil.

They also rejected his argument that alcohol influenced his decisions, saying the alleged conspiracy involved planning and coordination over several days and weeks rather than a momentary lapse of judgement.

Prosecutors further alleged that Gupta was motivated by financial incentives, including the prospect of profits from weapons sales and drug shipments that Yadav had allegedly offered to facilitate after Pannun's killing.

In their November 13 court filing, prosecutors maintained that a sentence of 293 months was necessary to reflect the seriousness of the alleged conspiracy and send a strong message against attempts to silence people through violence in the US.

Pannun Seeks Maximum Sentence

Meanwhile, Pannun has urged the US court to impose the maximum possible sentence on Gupta for each of the charges.

In a victim impact statement, Pannun said the alleged assassination plot had significantly affected his life, forcing him to live under security protection for 1,200 days. He also claimed that the security restrictions had prevented him from meeting his legal clients in person.

Pannun argued that a stringent sentence would reinforce the principle that the lives of American citizens and the country's sovereignty must be protected.

India has denied any involvement of its government in the alleged assassination conspiracy and has maintained that such actions are contrary to government policy.

In November 2023, the Centre constituted a high-level inquiry committee to examine the inputs received from the US. In January 2025, the Ministry of Home Affairs said the committee had submitted its report and recommended legal action against an individual whose criminal links and antecedents had also come to light during the investigation.