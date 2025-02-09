US Set to Dazzle Viewers During Aero India-2025

The United States of America is set to dazzle the audience during the Aero India show here with its defence equipment and technology, including F-16, F-35, KC-135 stratotanker, and B-1 bomber, US consular officials said.

As the stage is set for the biannual event here in Bengaluru from February 10 to 14, the US on Sunday said it is proud to take part in it for the fifteenth time.

"The United States will showcase a range of advanced aircraft reinforcing the strong and growing defense and aerospace partnership between the United States and India, which share a commitment to promote regional security, stability, economic prosperity through diversified trade, and strategic investment ties," a statement issued by the US Consulate said.

More than two dozen American exhibitors will engage Indian counterparts, explore new business opportunities, and demonstrate innovative solutions in aviation and defence, according to the statement.

These companies will display advancements in unmanned aerial systems (UAS), fighter aircraft, advanced avionics, and defense electronics.

It added that Jorgan Andrews, Chargé d’Affaires of the US Embassy in New Delhi will lead the high-level US delegation of representatives from the US Departments of State, Defence, and Commerce.

"The United States is excited to participate once again in Aero India and to spotlight our strong defense ties with India. Our cooperation in defense, trade, and training is integral to our growing strategic partnership," Andrews was quoted as saying.

General Kevin Schneider, Commander, US Pacific Air Forces, Brigadier General Patrick Teague, US Mission India's Senior Defense Official, and Chris Hodges, Consul General, US Consulate General Chennai are among the senior leaders joining Chargé d’Affaires Andrews in the US Delegation.

"Since Aero India 2023, the United States and India have deepened defence ties, including through technology innovation, expanded trade, and increased cooperation in maritime security, cybersecurity, logistics, and counter-terrorism operations," the statement read.

US Pacific Air Forces Commander General Kevin Schneider said, "Aero India 2025 is an ideal forum to showcase US defence aircraft and equipment and ultimately contribute toward our compatibility and interoperability with other nations." He added that the growth in Indian and US bilateral defence trade has corresponded with growing interoperability through information sharing, liaison officers, training exercises, and defense enabling agreements.

The US Consulate said there will be a display of US-made defence equipment and technology, including F-16, F-35, KC-135 stratotanker, and B-1 bomber.