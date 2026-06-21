'Used ChatGPT To Write': Fadnavis Lambasts MVA For Boycotting Tea Session, Writing 6-Page Note To Raise Their Issues

Mumbai: The Opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) boycotted the mandatory tea meeting hosted by Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on the eve of the monsoon session of the state Legislature.

Fadnavis lambasted the Opposition for skipping the meeting, saying, "Monsoon session of the state begins tomorrow. The opposition boycotted the tea session and gave us a 6-page letter."

Commenting on the letter written by the Opposition, Fadnavis said that it seems that it was written by ChatGPT. He added, "It is good that at least the opponents are starting to use technology."

Further criticisng the letter, he said, "Looking at it, it seems that the signatures were first taken and then the letter was placed on it."

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He also said, “There are attempts to link us to El Niño as well... No new issue has been raised by the opposition... They mentioned about loan waiver. But we are giving loan waivers even without the elections coming up. The elections are in 2029, the loan waiver could have been done then, but we are doing it now, for the farmers.”