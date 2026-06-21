‘Useless Fellows’: Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge Loses Cool At Party Workers Over DK Slogans; BJP Takes 'Tukde Tukde' Jibe

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge recently lost his temper at party workers during the Sankalpa Samavesha event. The tension escalated quickly when a section of the crowd began chanting "DK-DK" slogans, disrupting the official proceedings.

Kharge Warns Unruly Party Workers

Visibly annoyed by the individual-centric chanting, Kharge rebuked the workers from the stage, reminding them that the event was focused on the party rather than any single leader.

"Will the entire country be affected if you shout here? This is not an individual’s programme, it is a party programme. You useless fellows… There is no worship of individuals here, we are here for the party program which brings all of us together. I have 58 years of political experience. Many leaders have come here; although their contribution to the party is small, the party has given them a very big contribution. Whoever is shouting here, there will be footage, I will take disciplinary action after reviewing the footage, " Kharge said.

BJP Targets Congress Over Internal Friction

The opposition BJP quickly capitalised on the situation. National Spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla took to social media to highlight the apparent division within the ruling Karnataka state unit, framing the incident as another chapter of internal rivalry. On his Twitter account, he posted:

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“Congress vs Congress AGAIN

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge lost his cool Congress workers.

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KHARGE calls party workers as “useless fellows” for shouting out DK Slogans In The PCC Appointment, Swearing In Meeting

This is not meeting for an individual, but for the entire party, Congress president said

AFTER DKS VS SIDDHARAMIAH

DKS VS HIS OWN CABINET

NOW THIS

CONGRESS = TUKDE TUKDE

JHAGDA JHAGDA

INSTABILITY"

Poonawalla further elaborated on the situation in a video statement, expanding his critique of the party's leadership structure:

"Once again it is Congress vs Congress in Karnataka, this time not DK Shivkumar vs Siddaramaiah but Mr. Khadge vs Shivkumar. When Shivkumar ji's supporters were chanting his name in a Congress party meeting, Mr. Khadge got angry and he shouted at the party workers saying you all are useless fellows. This is not an individual meeting, this is a party meeting.

This is the level of fighting and infighting that is there in Karnataka Congress. We have seen it time and again, DKS vs Siddaramaiah, Mr. Khadge vs Shivkumar. We have seen how Shivkumar ji has suffered in his cabinet because Ram Lingretti, Krishnabaire Gowda, have revolted against their own Chief Minister.

And we have seen G Parmeshwar vs DKS vs Siddaramaiah. So this is tukde tukde Congress, they keep fighting for the chair, they keep fighting and creating instability. People of Karnataka are suffering because of this instability.

Whether it is in Rajasthan, Gyalot vs Pilot, whether it is in Chhattisgarh, it was Bhupesh Baghel vs Mr. T. S. Singh Deo. Whether it is in Punjab, whether it is in other parts of the country or whether it is in Karnataka, Congress always is in tukde tukde mode. What is their statement? And now this. Congress has brought instability in Karnataka. That is why people are fed up. They are not worried about Karnataka. They are only worried about the chair. And the Congress party does this everywhere."

A Pattern of Impatience?