Usha Vance Calls India-US Ties 'Very Personal', Reflects Stronger Vision For Bilateral Ties

Usha Vance, the Second Lady of the United States and wife of Vice President JD Vance, has described the India-US relationship as “very personal” to her, citing her deep cultural roots and family ties to India.

Speaking at the US-India Strategic Partnership Forum in Washington, DC, on Monday, Vance referred to her recent trip to India as a "once-in-a-lifetime experience." She shared that it was her children's first visit to India, adding that they had the chance to explore iconic destinations in North India, such as the Taj Mahal, and immerse themselves in Indian cuisine and culture.

“It is a very personal relationship because I have family members who are in India, and I have many family members here in the United States,” she said. “I grew up visiting India and visiting those family members. So that's always been a relationship that I've personally thought of as very important.”

Usha Vance, who hails from a Telugu-speaking family originally from Andhra Pradesh, reflected on how her cultural upbringing, heritage, and childhood experiences in India have shaped her perspective on the growing ties between the two democracies.

She emphasized that this is a time of “great opportunity” for India and the United States to strengthen bilateral ties. While acknowledging that the relationship has “ebbed and flowed at times,” she pointed to the current moment as one of strong mutual engagement.

“The relationship between India and the US has had its highs and lows, but I think this is a time of great opportunity,” she said.

Usha also spoke about how her recent visit to India with her husband JD Vance and their children was not just a family experience but also a meaningful diplomatic engagement. She said that the meeting between JD Vance and Prime Minister Narendra Modi was both productive and personally significant.

“I think it was a very productive conversation for JD and the Prime Minister, of course. But also, I think it was a real opportunity for us to cement that personal relationship that they have, which I think is only to the good.”

The visit included several heartwarming and culturally enriching moments. Usha recalled how her children, who were jet-lagged from their travels, first met PM Modi. "My kids saw him, they were sort of sleep-deprived in Paris, and they saw an Indian man with a white beard and white hair, and they just put him in the grandfather category immediately," she said. “They are very into him; they just love him. He really cemented his status by giving our five-year-old a birthday present that day. When we were able to visit his home, they just sort of ran up. They were hugging him. He was just incredibly kind and generous to them."

Adding to the unforgettable memories, Usha described a traditional puppet show during their visit to India, which was a highlight for her children. "There was a puppet show that was a particular highlight, with puppetry from all over the country, including Andhra Pradesh, where my family is from. There were bits from the Ramayana, comedic bits with animals, and it was a huge hit. My kids have been trying to recreate it at home with construction paper," she said with a smile.

She also fondly recalled how her children were enchanted by the display of mangoes during their visit to PM Modi’s residence. “Our son was just so taken by everything, and then by the entire cart of mangoes that he announced to the Prime Minister that he thought he could maybe live there,” Usha said, drawing laughter from the audience. "Our children talk about it all the time. They've been all over the place and had wonderful opportunities to see the world, but this was really special to them."

Her comments come as India and the US continue to expand cooperation across sectors including technology, defense, energy, and education.

As an accomplished attorney, Yale Law graduate, and one of the most prominent Indian-American women in conservative legal circles, Usha Vance’s presence and reflections added a personal and cultural depth to the otherwise strategic discussions at the summit.