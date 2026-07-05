Uttar Pradesh: 1 Dead, Several Injured in Bus-Tractor Trolley Collision in Bahraich

Bahraich: One person was killed and several others injured after a passenger bus collided with a tractor-trolley in the Bahraich district of Uttar Pradesh on Sunday, officials said. Emergency services and local authorities reached the spot soon after the incident and shifted the injured to the district hospital for treatment.

Confirming the incident, District Magistrate Akshay Tripathi told ANI that the driver of the tractor-trolley died in the accident, while others are receiving medical care. "Unfortunately, the driver of the tractor-trolley involved in the accident has lost his life. All the other individuals are safe. There is one female patient whose condition appears somewhat serious; she is undergoing a CT scan, and we are ensuring she receives the best possible treatment. As for the other injured persons, the government will provide them with the necessary assistance as quickly as possible. About 12 people were brought to the hospital; 5 have already been discharged, and the rest remain here," Tripathi said.

He added that medical teams are closely monitoring the condition of the injured and ensuring timely treatment. In a separate incident earlier on Friday, four people were killed and 11 others injured after a speeding canter truck hit a stationary roadways bus near Keelar Mau village under Bagwala Police Station limits in Etah district, officials said.

According to Etah District Magistrate Arvind Singh, the bus had stopped on the roadside for repairs when the collision occurred, triggering a pile-up involving another truck. "Sixteen people were brought to the hospital, where doctors declared four of them brought dead. Out of the remaining injured individuals, one patient is currently in incubation and is being stabilised in a special ICU. Eleven others are injured and undergoing treatment, but they are out of danger," Singh said.

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Police said preliminary findings suggest the canter driver failed to notice the stationary bus, leading to the crash. Further investigation is underway. Further details are awaited.