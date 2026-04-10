Uttar Pradesh: 2 Dead, 35 Injured in Ghazipur Bus Accident

Ghazipur: A bus accident occurred near Ghazipur involving Maharashtra pilgrims left 35 injured and 2 dead on Friday.

Additional Private Secretary (APS) to Union Minister of State for AYUSH and Health, Prataprao Jadhav, Gopal said that Jadhav and his aides immediately reached the hospital after receiving the information. Minister directed the District Magistrate, Superintendent of Police and health officials to ensure proper medical assistance and treatment for the injured individuals.

"Union Minister of State for AYUSH and Health, Prataprao Jadhav, was informed of a bus accident near Ghazipur involving pilgrims from Buldhana. On receiving the call, he immediately contacted the District Magistrate, Superintendent of Police and health officials to ensure treatment for the injured. The administration quickly arranged medical facilities, and patients confirmed they were receiving timely care, medicines and food," he said.

Gopal further added that the Union Minister spoke with the patients and officials via video call and assured complete support to the affected families.

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"The accident left 2 dead, including a woman, and 29 injured. Families of the deceased are expected to arrive to complete formalities. Though the Minister could not attend in person due to an event in Delhi, he spoke with patients and officials via video call. The Chief Minister and senior state officials also assured full support and relief," he said.

Further details are awaited.