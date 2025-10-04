Massive Explosion Hits Coaching Center in UP's Farrukhabad, 2 Dead, Several Injured

Farrukhabad, Uttar Pradesh: A massive explosion occurred at a coaching center in Farrukhabad on Saturday killing two people and injuring several others.

The incident took place on Satanpur Mandi Road in the Qadri Gate police station area.

According to reports, two people died at the scene, and five sustained serious injuries. The injured were rushed to a hospital and are currently receiving treatment.

The cause of the explosion is not yet known, and an investigation is underway to determine the details.

Senior officials have visited the site, and adequate police personnel have been deployed to secure the area. Farrukhabad DM Ashutosh Kumar and SP Aarti Singh have reached the spot to take stock of the situation.

Farrukhabad SP Arti Singh said, "We received information around 3.19 pm pertaining to Kadri Gate Police Station area. Prima facie it seems to be a coaching institute and it has a septic tank in the basement. The blast occurred due to excess concentrated methane there. A switch board was also found there, perhaps the blast occurred due to that. 7 people were injured, of whom two have died and 5 are under treatment. Investigation is being done."

Farrukhabad DM Ashutosh Kumar Dwivedi said that a committee has been formed under the chairmanship of the City Magistrate to investigate the cause of the incident.

"An explosion took place in the septic tank of a coaching centre. Prima facie, the explosion is being attributed to the non-exhaustion of concentrated methane gas. 2 people have died. Five people are undergoing treatment... A committee has been formed under the chairmanship of the City Magistrate to investigate the cause of the incident," Farrukhabad DM told ANI.

The explosion caused significant damage to the building.