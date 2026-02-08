Uttar Pradesh DM Sets Inspiring Example, Enrolls Daughter in Government Anganwadi Centre

Chitrakoot: In a heartening move that has drawn widespread appreciation, District Magistrate (DM) Pulkit Garg of Chitrakoot has chosen to enroll his three-and-a-half-year-old daughter Siya in a government-run Anganwadi centre, choosing it over expensive private pre-schools a decision aimed at promoting confidence in public education and early childhood care services.

Garg personally visited several educational options including private play schools and government Anganwadi centres before deciding that the local Anganwadi attached to a government school in the Naya Bazaar area of Karvi offered the most nurturing environment for his daughter’s early development.

Officials say he completed the admission process himself, just like any other parent, around four days ago. Siya has since joined the playgroup section and has been happily participating in activities, playing with toys, attending lessons, and even dancing with other children. Videos of her enjoying these activities have gone viral on social media, sparking positive attention across the region.

Speaking to media, Garg said that government institutions today offer improved quality, adequate resources and a safe, value-based environment for children dispelling long-standing perceptions that such centres are inferior. “If an IAS officer can educate his child in a government institution, ordinary parents should not hesitate,” he said, underlining that quality early education, health, nutrition and safety are key needs that Anganwadi centres are equipped to fulfill.

The DM also appealed to fellow parents, village residents, and district officials to look beyond outdated social biases and place trust in public welfare systems like Anganwadis and government schools, stressing that stronger participation will strengthen the public education ecosystem as a whole.

Pulkit Garg, who is in his first posting as DM in Chitrakoot and has been in office for about four months, has previously earned recognition for his work in areas such as water conservation. His recent decision has now added another positive chapter, encouraging community faith in government-run institutions.