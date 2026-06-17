Uttar Pradesh Horror: 6 Killed, 3 Severely Injured In Deadly Tractor-E-Rickshaw Collision

Lucknow: A devastating road accident in Uttar Pradesh has left six people dead and three others critically injured after a speeding tractor collided head-on with a passenger-carrying e-rickshaw.

The horrific crash has once again trained a sharp spotlight on rural road safety, the vulnerability of lightweight electric vehicles, and the urgent need for stricter traffic enforcement on the state's highways.

According to local police officials, the incident occurred during the early hours of the day when an e-rickshaw packed with passengers was navigating a busy local route.

Witnesses reported that a tractor, travelling at a high rate of speed, lost control and rammed directly into the smaller vehicle.

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The sheer force of the impact completely crushed the fragile frame of the e-rickshaw, trapping the passengers inside the mangled metal wreckage and killing several occupants on the spot.

Residents and passersby rushed to the scene immediately following the loud crash to initiate rescue operations.

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They managed to pull out the survivors before emergency services and local police arrived. Upon arrival, authorities rushed the victims to the nearest district hospital.

Medical authorities tragically declared six individuals dead on arrival, while the three survivors are currently battling for their lives with severe, multi-trauma injuries.

An initial police investigation suggests that reckless driving and potential overspeeding by the tractor driver may have triggered the disaster. Following the collision, the driver reportedly fled the scene, abandoning the vehicle.

Police have impounded the tractor, registered a formal case under relevant sections of the law, and launched a massive manhunt to apprehend the absconding driver.

This tragic event highlights a growing, dangerous trend on Uttar Pradesh’s semi-urban and rural roads: the stark safety mismatch between heavy agricultural machinery and lightweight, low-speed e-rickshaws.

While e-rickshaws have revolutionised affordable, last-mile, eco-friendly connectivity across the state, their lack of structural reinforcement leaves passengers highly exposed during high-impact collisions.

Local community leaders and road safety advocates are expressing profound grief and anger over the preventable loss of life, calling on the state transport department to enforce strict speed limits for heavy vehicles in residential zones.

As families gather at the district hospital to claim the bodies of their loved ones, a cloud of mourning hangs over the region, serving as a grim reminder of the daily dangers commuters face on the roads.