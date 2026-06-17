Amit Shah Orders Major Overhaul of National Cybercrime Helpline 1930; Calls for AI Upgrade

New Delhi: Union Home Minister Amit Shah has called for a comprehensive revamp of the National Cybercrime Helpline 1930 to strengthen India’s fight against rising digital fraud and improve citizen support.

During a review meeting on the helpline’s functioning, Shah emphasised the need to make reporting cybercrimes simpler and more accessible for the public. He instructed officials to integrate Artificial Intelligence (AI) and multilingual support features into the helpline system, aiming to remove language barriers and enable faster, more efficient complaint registration across the country.

The Home Minister also directed central agencies to collaborate closely with state governments to ensure that every call received on the helpline is followed through to its logical conclusion.

Additionally, Shah asked authorities to proactively address grievances related to the freezing of bank accounts, a common issue faced by victims of cyberfraud who often find their legitimate funds locked during investigations.

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The directives are expected to significantly enhance the responsiveness and effectiveness of the 1930 helpline, which serves as a key national platform for reporting financial frauds, online scams, and other cybercrimes.

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