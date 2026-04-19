Kanpur Shocker: Father Brutally Slits Throat of Sleeping Twin Daughters In Naubasta Then Calls Police Himself

Kanpur: A wave of shock and grief has gripped the Naubasta area of Kanpur after a father allegedly murdered his twin daughters early Sunday morning.

The accused, identified as Prateek Mishra, reportedly slit the throats of his two young daughters, Riddhi and Siddhi, while they were fast asleep.

The Uttar Pradesh Police have arrested Mishra and sent the bodies of the children for a post-mortem examination.

A Gruesome Morning Discovery

The incident took place in an apartment complex in the Naubasta locality. Mishra, who works as a Medical Representative (MR), allegedly attacked his daughters with a sharp-edged weapon during the early hours of the morning.

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According to preliminary reports, the mother of the children was not in a position to intervene, and the brutal act was only discovered after neighbours became aware of a disturbance and alerted the local police.

Upon arriving at the scene, police officers found the twins in a pool of blood. Despite immediate efforts, both children were declared dead on the spot.

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Struggles with Mental Health

Initial investigations suggest that Prateek Mishra had been battling severe depression for a significant period.

Sources indicate that his mental health struggles were largely attributed to work-related stress and professional pressures common in the pharmaceutical sales industry.

Furthermore, neighbours and relatives reported that the household was frequently troubled by domestic disputes.

The friction between Mishra and his wife had reportedly intensified in recent weeks, creating a volatile home environment.

Investigators believe that a combination of clinical depression and escalating domestic tension may have led to this violent outburst.

Police Action

The Kanpur Police have registered a case of murder under the relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

The forensic team has collected samples from the apartment, and the accused is currently being interrogated to ascertain the exact sequence of events leading up to the murders.

As the twin bodies undergo post-mortem, the local community remains in mourning for Riddhi and Siddhi.

The incident has once again sparked a conversation regarding the critical need for mental health awareness and intervention, especially in high-pressure professional environments.