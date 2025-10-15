'Uttar Pradesh Moving Toward Self-Reliance and Prosperity to Realize Dreams of 25 Crore Residents': Yogi Adityanath

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath attended Republic Media Network's 'Rashtra Sarvopari Sammelan 2025', held at Republic Media Network’s headquarters in Noida, and shared his insights on the developmental work in Uttar Pradesh and how the state is aiming to become self-reliant as part of 'Vikshit Bharat' by 2047.

In a video message, he said, "Under the leadership of the honourable Prime Minister Narendra Modi, India is moving towards becoming a developed nation by 2047, and as part of that mission, we have to make Uttar Pradesh self-reliant and prosperous. This is the dream for which our ancestors sacrificed their lives. We have resolved to fulfill this dream. This resolution is not only of the government but also a dream of the 25 crore residents of the state."

He also stressed the state government's aim to focus on sectors including agricultural production, industry, investment, digital initiatives, and tourism to make the state's economy more robust.

He further shared that long-term, mid-term, and short-term schemes are being prepared in fields including education, health, agriculture, water resources, livestock and dairy, security and governance, social welfare campaigns, urban and rural development, industrial development, infrastructure, tourism, and emerging technology.

"To ensure that in the coming years there is an echo of development in every sphere in the state, Uttar Pradesh is confidently moving towards a new era with this aim," he said.

"Your support is our biggest strength... This is not only the journey of the government but of all of us collectively," he added.

He also urged people to send their suggestions on the state government's official website regarding the development of the state.

About ‘Rashtra Sarvopari Sammelan’

The ‘Rashtra Sarvopari Sammelan’ serves as a forum for influential people to engage in meaningful discussions on issues pertinent to the nation's growth and development.The flagship event, themed ‘Shaktishali Atmanirbhar Bharat’, brought together a diverse array of dignitaries from the realms of politics, art, and business.

The event is a celebration of the nation-first ideals that have shaped India's journey. By bringing together leaders from various fields, this conclave is to inspire a new generation of leaders and citizens to work towards a stronger, more prosperous India.

Where and how to watch Rashtra Sarvopari Sammelan:

R. Bharat Live TV - https://www.republicbharat.com/livetv

R. Bharat Website - https://www.republicbharat.com/livetv

R. Bharat YouTube - https://www.youtube.com/RepublicTVBharat

X- https://x.com/Republic_Bharat