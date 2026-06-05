Uttar Pradesh Sets Green Record, Plants Over 50 Million Saplings in a Day Under PM Modi's 'Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam' Campaign

Lucknow: On World Environment Day, Uttar Pradesh once again set an example for the nation by reaching a significant milestone in environmental protection. Under the 'Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam' (One Tree in Mother's Name) initiative, the state planted more than 50 million saplings in a single day, fulfilling an ambitious green pledge inspired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi's goal for environmental conservation.

The large-scale plantation effort was carried out throughout the state and is regarded as a key step toward achieving ecological balance and sustainability. According to the state administration, the achievement is more than just a numerical milestone; it reflects society's common commitment and responsibility to nature.

The campaign, which encourages people to plant trees in honor of their mothers, seeks to leave a lasting environmental legacy for future generations. Officials stated that each sapling planted today will help to clean the air, enhance greenery, and create a healthier environment in the future.

The project is consistent with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's belief that environmental conservation is an essential component of India's cultural identity. The vast plantation initiative in Uttar Pradesh is viewed as a realistic reflection of such aim on the ground.

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Massive Public Participation Drives Success

One of the important factors in the campaign's success was the widespread engagement of residents from all walks of life. Students from schools and universities, local social organizations, government institutions, and people from all around the state actively participated in the planting campaign.

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Authorities attributed the remarkable feat to the people's joint efforts and excitement, claiming that widespread public participation made the ambitious goal both attainable and successful. The state administration congratulated and appreciated all Uttar Pradesh residents who contributed to the historic environmental endeavor.

Commitment to a Greener Uttar Pradesh

At a time when environmental degradation and climate change continue to be major concerns, the Uttar Pradesh government stressed that afforestation remains one of the most effective remedies.

In line with Prime Minister Modi's environmental vision, the state administration reaffirmed its commitment to conservation and sustainable development. Officials emphasized that the planting of almost 50 million seedlings is not a one-day event, but rather part of a long-term effort to create a “Green Uttar Pradesh.”

The emphasis, they claimed, goes beyond planting trees to guaranteeing their preservation, upkeep, and growth so that the saplings mature into healthy trees capable of contributing to the state's ecological well-being.

Going forward, Uttar Pradesh aims to improve its efforts toward environmental restoration through regular plantation drives and conservation measures. The administration believes that these actions will not only assist to balance the state's climate, but will also contribute to the creation of a cleaner, healthier, and more sustainable environment for the entire country.